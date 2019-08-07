Get the perfect manicure using a 3-D printer

Posted 9:42 am, August 7, 2019, by

There's a new way to get a perfect manicure -- using a 3D printer. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.