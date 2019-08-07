Milwaukee man accused in shooting death of Racine Officer Hetland headed to trial

MILWAUKEE — Dalquavis Ward, the Milwaukee man accused of shooting a killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland, will head to trial.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges in court on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The shooting happened at Teezers Bar, near 20th and Lathrop Ave, on June 17. Prosecutors say Ward was attempting to rob the bar.

Officer Hetland, who was off-duty at the time, was shot and killed while intervening.

Ward was arrested days later in Milwaukee.

His trial is set to begin in February.