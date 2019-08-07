× Murder suspect found dead in shipping container

FAIRFIELD, CT — A murder suspect was found dead inside a shipping container, according to police in Fairfield, according to WFSB.

Police responded to a home on Bronson Road on Tuesday night.

They said 70-year-old suspect James Taylor, who was arrested early February for shooting and killing his 70-year-old ex-wife Catherine Taylor in a domestic dispute, was supposed to be wearing a GPS monitoring device.

He was out on bond.

Officers were alerted at about 5:15 p.m. that Taylor’s GPS monitoring device was not responding and he was not responding to calls from court personnel.

The believed that Taylor barricaded himself in a shipping container on his property.

Police posted updates on the situation to their Facebook page. They encouraged drivers to avoid the area near in the 200 block of Bronson Road.

“Initially, we had several alarms that were going off on the ankle bracelet of James Taylor,” said Capt. Robert Kalamaras, Fairfield police. “Shortly thereafter, we had information, or intelligence, that he was inside a conex box that was at this residence.”

Taylor was found dead inside, police reported.

As of Wednesday morning, they said they believe he took his own life.

However, they’re still investigating.

Fairfield police maintained that it is still a very active investigation.

Channel 3 expected to hear more from them about the case later Wednesday morning.