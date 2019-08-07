Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, Aug. 6 and early Wednesday morning, Aug. 7. Two people injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 7th Street and Arthur Avenue.

Police say a man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau are on scene investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. At this time, a suspect is not in custody.

The second shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. near 26th Street and Hope Avenue.

Police say a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during a robbery. He is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.