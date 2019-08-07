× Police: Racine man arrested after standoff near 51st Street and 24th Avenue in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A Racine man, 29, was arrested after a standoff near 51st Street and 24th Avenue in Kenosha beginning Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 7.

Police said shortly before 3 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a stolen vehicle behind a home in the area, reportedly stolen by an individual wanted on weapons charges. That person was believed to be in a home near where the stolen vehicle was found. With help from the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team, the home was searched and the wanted individual was not located.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials located the wanted man in a vehicle that was stopped on near 45th Street and Wood Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Kenosha police identified the man as Vernon Walker of Racine, and said charges would be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.