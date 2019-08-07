‘Possibly an OWI:’ 1 in custody following police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody following a pursuit and crash early Wednesday morning, Aug. 7 in Milwaukee.

It began around 3:50 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for driving reckless near Fond du Lac Avenue and McKinley Avenue.

Police say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, crashed on the exit ramp at Brown Deer Road and I-43. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Officials say this is possibly an OWI.