Search resumes for David Stenzel, Waukesha County man at center of Silver Alert

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The search for a 72-year-old Lisbon man resumed Wednesday morning, Aug. 7.

@WaukeshaSheriff has resumed the search of the area for David Stenzel. Area residents are still urged to check their out buildings. More information will be released when available. #silveralert #missinglisbonman — Waukesha County Sheriff (@WaukeshaSheriff) August 7, 2019

David Stenzel was last seen on Monday night, Aug. 5 around 11 p.m. at his home. A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials said it was believed Stenzel left his home in the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park during the night, on foot. He would not have access to a vehicle, telephone, or wallet, officials said. He has a history of walking away and seeking shelter in nearby structures.

Officials asked that people check structures on their property that he may have used as a shelter.

He’s believed to be cognitively impaired, but he’s not believed to be violent. Family said he doesn’t hear or see well.

He was described as white, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 147 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-548-7122.

43.151119 -88.246204