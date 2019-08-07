× Sheriff: 4 arrested at Manitowoc home where investigators found meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia

MANITOWOC COUNTY — Four people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Manitowoc on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6. Officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said there were children in the home where investigators found meth, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed at a home on S. 18th Street near Wollmer Street in Manitowoc for drug-related offenses.

According to sheriff’s officials, there were seven people in the home — two men, three women, and two children.

Investigators found several of the adults in the downstairs dining room area, with the drugs and drug paraphernalia. Sheriff’s officials noted a 7-year-old child was in close proximity to the narcotics and paraphernalia, and Manitowoc County Human Services/Child Protective Services officials responded.

A woman, 33, was arrested for probation/parole warrants, and charges were pending for keeper of a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child neglect — exposing a child to drug use/distribution.

A woman, 24, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV drug, and possession of methamphetamine, repeater.

A woman, 25, was arrested for probation/parole warrants, and charges were referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and possession of a Schedule IV drug, repeater.

A man, 28, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony bail jumping, and possession of heroin, repeater.

All four were taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.