Siblings set up lemonade stand to raise money for place to live while mother battles cancer

YORK, Maine — An 11-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister have set up a lemonade stand to raise money to find a place to live as their mother battles cancer.

The children’s mother, Missy McKenney, has leukemia and is in serious condition at a Boston hospital after developing an infection.

The family is homeless, so the children decided to sell lemonade outside their aunt’s home in Cape Neddick to make money.

McKenney’s son, Antonio, and his cousin were out Tuesday selling lemonade.

“She’s gonna absolutely love it. She is in ICU, and she’s gonna be so grateful. She’s gonna be so happy, and she will make it out of it. This will give her all of the reason to,” the children’s aunt, Monique Lycette, said.

The siblings have earned more than $600.