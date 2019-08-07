Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Milwaukee woman last seen near 39th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88 year old Milwaukee woman. Officials say Virginia Sykes was last seen near 39th and Burleigh around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

According to police, Sykes has trouble walking and can only walk a half-block or so before needing to rest.

Other areas (located in Milwaukee) Sykes’ frequents:

  • 3800 block of N. 17th Street
  • 8300 block of W. Keefe Street
  • 37th & Wells Street

Authorities describe Sykes as a female, black, standing 4’11” tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown and gray hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and Sketcher brand shoes.

Anyone with information on Sykes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

