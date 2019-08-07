Wednesday, August 7 only: Pabst Theater offers China Lights tickets for 50% off

Posted 2:02 pm, August 7, 2019, by

HALES CORNERS — The popular China Lights festival comes back to Boerner Botanical Gardens Sept. 13 through Oct. 20, and you can score tickets for 50% off regular prices Wednesday, Aug. 7 only!

Pabst Theater officials are celebrating China Lights “Treasures of China” at Boerner by offering general admission adult tickets for $12.50 (regularly $20), tickets for seniors/children for $7.50 (regularly $12), VIP tickets for $15 (regularly $30), and season passes for $30 (regularly $50).

China Lights “Treasures of China” will feature more than 40 new lantern displays, a new food and beverage area, improved parking and shuttle service, and an expanded interactive area.

The special one-day sale runs until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

CLICK HERE to get your discounted tickets.

