‘Well known landmark:’ Oliver’s Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in Kenosha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Oliver's Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in Kenosha. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a behind the scenes look at what makes their cakes, pies and Kringle so good.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Oliver's Bakery (website)

For the past 70 years Oliver’s has been Kenosha’s hometown bakery, and our store on Roosevelt Road is a well known landmark in the community. Over the years we have had the privilege of serving and getting to know our customers in many ways.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remodeling in July, 2006 During the month of July 2006, Oliver’s Bakery was closed for extensive remodeling. Our store area features new floor and wall treatments and kitchen enhancements included the installation of two new ovens.