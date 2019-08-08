1 year later, family honors young woman fatally shot near 35th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends turned out to honor of a woman killed by gun violence in broad daylight one year ago.

Courtney Jones, 23, was shot near 35th and Clarke on Aug. 8, 2018.

Her family says she was on her way to work when it happened.

Family and friends remembered her spirit at the gathering.

“That’s my best friend, we were only a year and eight months a part, we were very close,” said Cortisha Jones, victim’s sister.

Jones’ family says they’re waiting for someone to come forward with solid evidence. No arrests have been made.

The vigil also served as a fundraiser for Jones’ children.