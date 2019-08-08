Ahead of 2020 DNC, Milwaukee business owners learn ‘how to take advantage of this opportunity’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When the Democratic National Convention comes to Milwaukee July 13-16 2020, the Brew City will see tens of thousands of visitors, and businesses will be competing for their attention.

In Milwaukee's Bronzeville District Thursday, Aug. 8, FOX6 News found Dasha Kelly Hamilton gearing up to open "The Retreat."

"My husband and I are looking to open a space where people can come and have mission-driven events," said Hamilton.

In addition to the grand opening, Hamilton said she was also looking ahead to the 2020 DNC.

"Not just about making a dollar, but really, this is an opportunity for people to launch new ideas, and for endeavors like ours," said Hamilton. "It's an opportunity to expand what we're already doing."

Across the street, Milwaukee business leaders discussed making the most out of the convention.

"Everyone is trying to figure out how they can be prepared to take advantage of this opportunity," said Deshea Agee.

"Milwaukee 2020" officials spoke about how business owners need to register with their website so they can work with them.

"This convention is going to be something that's not going to just benefit downtown, but is going to spread across the entire city," said Alex Lasry, Milwaukee 2020.

They stressed that the community must work together to make the most of the 2020 DNC.

"Over 50,000 people are going to come to Milwaukee for the convention, and they're all going to need a place to go," said Lasry.

Lasry's point wasn't lost on Hamilton.

"There was also a lot of honesty in the room," said Hamilton. "It's going to be a lot of work.'

CLICK HERE to learn more about how to get involved with the 2020 DNC in Milwaukee.