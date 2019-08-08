Are you feeling lucky? How you can play bingo for a good cause

MILWAUKEE -- Play Bingo for a good cause! FOX6 is proud to partner with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Milwaukee for this year's Heart of Canal Street Fundraiser at Potawatomi. Organization president and CEO, Amy Chionchio and Big Brother A.J. Brahm join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the benefit.

About Heart of Canal Street (website)

Located in the heart of Milwaukee (and in the heart of the Menomonee Valley), giving has always been at the center of who we are as Heart of Canal Street.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature community program celebrates another year of giving to children in southeastern Wisconsin. Since it began in 1994, over $19 million has been gifted to hundreds of local children’s charities. Each year, funds are generated through special Canal Street bingo games and other promotions.

This year, the program spotlights Sojourner Family Peace Center as Charity of Choice. This special partner will receive the first $100,000 in Heart of Canal Street funding for Camp HOPE, helping support children who have been affected by family violence.

Thirty additional charities will divide the remaining funds equally.