Delafield man held on drug charges after Kwik Trip employees notice strange behavior

DELAFIELD -- A Delafield man was arrested and facing drug charges after police say he was caught with hazardous materials. It all started at a Kwik Trip when employees noticed a strong chemical odor.

"The call was there was a male in the bathroom for an extended period of time and there was strong chemical smell," said Captain Robert Hagen, Delafield Police Department.

Wednesday evening, Aug. 7 authorities responded to 2694 Sun Valley Drive in Delafield, and discovered potentially dangerous materials in the men's restroom. Police say all signs pointed to evidence of methamphetamine use, and the store was temporarily shut down.

"The biggest concern is the materials themselves if they are not handled properly, if they are mixed improperly... it could cause a hazardous situation for anyone that breaths or interacts with the material," said Captain Hagen.

Police say the 49-year-old male suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival. First responders safely cleared the Kwik Trip while police caught up to the suspect and arrested him downtown.

"They also found materials on the suspect that were determined to be possibly hazardous," said Hagen.

People who work near the Kwik Trip tell FOX6 News, police blocked off the parking lot for at least two hours. The suspect was held on drug charges.

"Kwik Trip is paying attention to the situation and when they noticed something unusual they called," Hagen said.

Captain Hagen praised the quick thinking of Kwik Trip employees. He says all too often incidents like this aren't reported fast enough.

"The biggest thing is something doesn't feel right you should just call. We may get there and everything is fine, and that's fine. That's why we are here," said Hagen.

Kwik Trip did not comment on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation. Police say the next step is to send the materials they uncovered to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for further testing and proper disposal.