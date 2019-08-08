Every Thursday in Grafton local vendors get together to sell produce, handmade goods

GRAFTON -- Every Thursday in Grafton local vendors get together to sell some of their amazing produce and handmade goods. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a sneak peek look at Grafton Farmer's Market.
About Grafton Farmer's Market (website)
Please join us every Thursday starting July 6th and running through September from 10:00am-6:00pm. This year our Market will be held at Veterans Park along the river in beautiful Downtown Grafton.
Enjoy local produce, soaps, handmade items and much more!
Live entertainment and Yoga (check dates),Kayaking in the Milwaukee River and Tree Climbing with Riveredge Nature Center.