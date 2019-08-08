Grilled Beef Flank Pinwheels: Another summertime recipe perfect for the grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with another summertime recipe perfect for the grill.

Grilled Beef Flank Pinwheels on Rocket Salad

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes. drained

1/3 cup (one 3.5 ounce jar) capers, drained

2 tablespoons coarse grain mustard, divided

1/2 cups fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves

8 cups arugula leaves

1 cup roasted corn

1/4 cup diced roasted red peppers

1/4 cup balsamic syrup or glaze

COOKING:

Place beef Flank Steak between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Using smooth side of meat mallet, pound steak to 1/2-inch thickness.

Place tomatoes, 1 tablespoon mustard and capers in food processor; pulse on and off until smooth. Add basil and parsley. Pulse on and off until smooth, scraping sides of food processor container as needed.

Place steak on cutting board so grain is running left to right. Season steak with salt and pepper, as desired. Spread tomato mixture on steak, leaving one inch at top of steak. Starting from bottom, roll steak tightly to form log. Using (8-inch long) pieces of kitchen string, tie log in intervals to yield 8 one-inch slices.

Cook's Tip: For a perfect roll, trim the edges of the beef to a perfect rectangle before filling and rolling.

Place beef pinwheels on grid over medium ash-covered coals or over medium heat on pre-heated gas grill. Grill, uncovered, 13 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145° F) to medium (160° F) doneness, turning occasionally, basting with remaining 1 tablespoon mustard, as desired.

Remove string from pinwheels. Place arugula on serving platter. Sprinkle with roasted corn and bell pepper; top with pinwheels. Drizzle balsamic over pinwheels and arugula.

Cook's Tip:

Rocket is another name for arugula.

Cooked frozen or canned sweet corn may also be substituted for roasted corn.