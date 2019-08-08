× Officials: After crashing vehicle on I-94, West Allis man shoots at driver who stopped to help

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old West Allis man is in custody following a shots fired incident on I-94 early Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the 22-year-old first crashed his car on I-94 near Hawley Road. When another driver stopped to help, authorities say the suspect got out of his car and began shooting. At least one round hit the vehicle stopped to help.

The suspect then fled and ran to a nearby apartment where neighbors say he rang several doorbells and was “acting erratically.”

Officials eventually caught up with him and took him into custody.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the crash or shots fired.

Zachary Blavat told FOX6 News he and his brother stopped to help a driver on the interstate, and that driver fired shots at them. No one was injured.

The suspect remains in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, pending the presentation of charges including endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (discharge into vehicle) and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.