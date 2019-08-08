× Police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, Aug. 7. Three people were wounded as result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near 27th and Kilbourn.

Police say a 58-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound and a 30-year-old woman was located at the scene suffering from a serious gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by MFD.

It is believed that two subjects exchanged words outside of a car when shots were fired by both. One subject has been taken into custody. It does not appear that either of these victims were involved in the argument. This investigation is ongoing.

The second shooting happened near 67th and Villard around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was driving in his vehicle when shots were fired by an unknown suspect(s). The victim realized he was shot and drove to a nearby gas station where police were flagged down.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing at this time looking for a motive and suspect(s).