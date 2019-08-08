Potawatomi Hotel & Casino expands with new hotel tower

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino unveiled its newest expansion project: a hotel tower.

Company leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening, Aug. 8.

The hotel tower will add 119 rooms and suites to the property.

“We are thrilled to showcase this new hotel tower and provide new amenities to our wonderful guests and the Milwaukee community,” said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino CEO and General Manager Rodney Ferguson. “It’s because of them along with our hard-working team members that we have become Wisconsin’s premier entertainment destination.”

The space also includes a new ballroom, meeting rooms, and its own salon and spa.

Including the new hotel tower, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino now has 500 guest rooms.

