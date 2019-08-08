Pres. Trump says he’s ‘very strongly’ considering commuting sentence of Rod Blagojevich

Posted 12:23 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, August 8, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s “very strongly” considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term for multiple federal corruption convictions.

President  Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting one.

The Republican president told reporters Wednesday night, Aug. 7 while returning to Washington that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated “unbelievably unfairly.”

President  Trump says he’s taking into consideration Blagojevich’s wife and children and what was, in his view, mere braggadocio.

Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, reacted by tweeting that President  Trump’s comments about her husband, who has been in federal prison since 2012, leave her family hopeful that their “nightmare might soon be over.”

