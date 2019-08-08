Preseason matchup: Green Bay Packers take on Houston Texans at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers take on the Houston Texans for a preseason matchup at Lambeau Field Thursday night, Aug. 8.

Thursday’s game is the Upper Midwest Shrine Game. Each season, the Packers donate a percentage of the gate to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Chicago. According to Packers.com, in his first season leading the Packers, Vince Lombardi made an agreement with George Halas to play in the Shrine Game annually.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Packers and Texans took part in joint practices at Lambeau Field on Monday, Aug. 5 and Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The Packers face the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.