Virginia Sykes, subject of Silver Alert, caught on camera moments before she went missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Virginia Sykes, an 88-year-old Milwaukee woman, was last seen near 39th and Burleigh around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Family members canvassed the area on Thursday, and came across surveillance video showing the moments Sykes was last seen.

"I just hope we find her," said Viola Collins, family member.

The video showed Sykes appeared to be talking on the phone with someone near where she was last seen.

Her family put up flyers in the area in an effort to find her.

"We just wondering, like, how did they let her, you know, get out of their sights?" said Collins.

Police said Sykes can only walk about a half-block before needing rest. Family members added she has a pacemaker, and as of Thursday, she had been without her medications for more than 24 hours.

"Patients with dementia and stuff like that, you always supposed to keep an eye on them," said Collins. "Right now, we just hope she gets home."

Authorities described Sykes as a female, black, standing 4’11” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown and gray hair in braids. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and Sketchers brand shoes.

Other areas (located in Milwaukee) Sykes’ frequents:

3800 block of N. 17th Street

8300 block of W. Keefe Street

37th & Wells Street

Anyone with information on Sykes’ whereabouts was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

43.075207 -87.962072