Suspect accused in mall theft, chase walks into police station trying to report own car stolen

WAUWATOSA — Police say a woman suspected of stealing walked into a Milwaukee police station last week to make a report about he own property being stolen. She ended up getting locked up.

About six hours before her arrest and a handful of miles away at the Macy’s store inside Mayfair Mall, court filings say an employee spotted a woman putting clothes in a shopping bag and walked out of the store without paying.

Outside, the employee — according to a criminal complaint — hopped in a car and took off.

Minutes later, police spotted the 2016 blue Honda Accord and pulled it over near Mayfair and Congress. But when police got out, the car pulled away, leading to a short pursuit during rush hour reaching speeds of 80 mph and upwards of 100 mph once on the freeway.

With the car weaving in and out of traffic, police called it off but later brought a picture of the woman from Macy’s surveillance cameras to a Milwaukee address registered to the Honda. That’s where, court records say, the woman’s grandmother identified the woman as her granddaughter, 23-year-old Vegas Amanie Jones.

Shortly before midnight, Jones walked into Milwaukee Police District Three headquarters and tried to report her car stolen. Instead, she was arrested.