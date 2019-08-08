TJ Maxx to open at Southridge Mall, relocating from Greenfield

GREENDALE — T.J. Maxx is relocating from Greenfield to Greendale’s Southridge Mall, the company announced Thursday, Aug. 8.

Shoppers will be able to celebrate the grand opening of the new location on Aug. 22 starting at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Our newest store in Greendale will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of T.J.Maxx. “With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to find what they want, take it home that day and save money at the same time.”

The first 500 customers in the door during the grand opening will receive a free reusable bag.

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

New Location: Southridge Mall Relocation from: 4200 South 76 th St, Greenfield, WI 53220

Approximately 24,000 square feet

Regular hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays

Easy to shop layout

Bright and spacious dressing rooms

Single line queue for faster checkout

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new Greendale location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the surrounding community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Give Back Wisconsin at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 22 at 7:30 a.m. The new store will also join all other stores nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs. T.J.Maxx also supports Save the Children, Autism Speaks, and Joslin Diabetes Center with annual in-store fundraising campaigns.

