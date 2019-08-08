‘We follow the law of love:’ Evangelical Lutheran Church of America becomes sanctuary church for migrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's assembly was being held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee Aug. 5 through Aug. 10 -- with votes set on actions that will impact the church's nearly 3.5 million members. The ELCA was declared a "sanctuary church," and leaders said Thursday, Aug. 8 they were just beginning to come up with guidelines.

With posters condemning hate in hand, members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America took steps Wednesday, Aug. 7 toward the Milwaukee ICE office.

"We are called to follow a higher law, the law of love," said Paul Erickson, bishop at the ELCA's Greater Milwaukee Synod.

They called for humane policies and treatment of migrant families entering the United States.

PHOTO GALLERY

"As I put it, our immigration system right now is badly broken," said Erickson.

That same afternoon, a different kind of step was taken.

"We follow the law of love, even when it contradicts the law of the land," said Erickson.

The ELCA became the first denomination in North America to become a sanctuary church body.

"There are going to be those who disagree with this, who simply want to say, 'The law is the law,'" said Erickson.

Erickson said sanctuary doesn't mean just physical shelter, but also, advocacy and legal support for those working through the immigration system.

"We certainly respect and welcome the right to have a healthy debate about this," said Erickson. "The problem is, there are people who have negative, life and death harm done by our broken immigration system."

Ascension Lutheran Church on Layton Boulevard is just one example where migrants and their children can seek safety, and be welcomed with open arms.

"If we are not about loving our neighbor, we should shut our doors and go home," said Erickson.

CLICK HERE to learn more about this effort.