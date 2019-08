Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALWORTH COUNTY -- Severe weather swept through portions of southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Aug. 7 -- leaving behind major damage and power outages. Now, the cleanup is fully underway.

The streets are littered with downed trees around Pell Lake.

According to the National Weather Service, damaging winds occurred in two main areas: Berlin to Ripon and Elkhorn to Wind Lake. Some large hail fell in the Berlin area as well.