You might not need fancy lotions, creams: The foods you can eat for softer, smoother, healthier skin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Snack your way to better skin! Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee with some skin-supporting foods.

A number of issues can affect our skin health: stress, hormones, or what we`re eating. While there are many methods to help combat skin issues, in some cases food may act as a preventive measure or even help reduce symptoms from certain skin conditions.

Fatty fish

o Omega-3s may help reduce inflammation, which can contribute to facial redness and acne.

o A great source of the mineral zinc. Low levels of zinc can contribute to skin inflammation and acne.

o Fatty fish include salmon, herring, mackerel and sardines.

Avocados

o Fats & vitamin E found in avocados are important nutrients for skin health.

o Contain lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which may help protect the skin from the sun`s damaging UV rays that can cause wrinkles.

o Add to smoothies, salads, tacos & of course guacamole.

Berries

o Great source of antioxidants as well as flavonoids, which may help keep fine lines and winkles at bay.

o Contain high amounts of vitamin C, a key nutrient that plays a role in the production of collagen, skin brightening, and may help skin heal faster.

Collagen

o This structural protein is responsible for keeping the skin firm, retaining elasticity, and resilient. 'Youthful-looking'

o One of the easiest and most effective ways to consume collagen is through Hydrolyzed collagen peptides in powdered form.

Bone Broth

o Because it's rich in amino acids, bone broth promotes collagen production.

o Although our bodies make new collagen every day, after age 25 we lose more collagen than we produce—leading to the fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin in your 30s and beyond.

o To boost your skin`s collagen, enjoy a bone broth soup or blend it into your protein shakes or smoothies in the morning. Take it with you to the office and mix it into yogurt.