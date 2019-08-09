Archery, hatchet throwing: Skills campers work on while attending Camp Alice Chester in East Troy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST TROY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in East Troy at Camp Alice Chester. Camp Alice Chester is an overnight camp run by the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast. Kramp is learning some of the skills campers work on while they're at camp -- like archery, hatchet throwing, and rock climbing.

About Camp Alice Chester (website)

Break out your swimsuit and sunscreen, it’s time for camp! Whether you are swimming in the lake, paddling in a canoe, building a fire, or reaching new heights on our rock wall, there are more activities and adventures than you can imagine waiting for you at Camp Alice Chester!

