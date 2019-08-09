Archery, hatchet throwing: Skills campers work on while attending Camp Alice Chester in East Troy

EAST TROY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in East Troy at Camp Alice Chester. Camp Alice Chester is an overnight camp run by the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast. Kramp is learning some of the skills campers work on while they're at camp -- like archery, hatchet throwing, and rock climbing.
About Camp Alice Chester (website)
Break out your swimsuit and sunscreen, it’s time for camp! Whether you are swimming in the lake, paddling in a canoe, building a fire, or reaching new heights on our rock wall, there are more activities and adventures than you can imagine waiting for you at Camp Alice Chester!
Camp Alice Chester is an overnight camping experience for girls in grades two through twelve, where you can explore the outdoors with trained camp staff. Whether you stay two, three, four, five or more nights, you will learn leadership skills, gain independence and breathe in the fresh air all while making new friends (and of course, roasting s’mores around the campfire). A week at Camp Alice Chester will be a week she’ll never forget!