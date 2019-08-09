× Band director at a private Atlanta school arrested for sex with underage girl

ATLANTA — The band director at Imhotep Academy, a private school on Fairburn Road, was arrested this week for allegedly having sex with an underage girl in Cobb County.

Thirty-four-year-old Charles Madison, of Norcross, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, without bond. He is charged with child molestation, statutory rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

An investigation began in late July, after the victim’s mother discovered explicit text messages between the two of them. According to the arrest warrant, the band teacher discussed with the victim, who was 14 or 15 years-old at the time, how she could get out of the house so that he could pick her up. He allegedly did pick her up – at a Cobb County Publix shopping plaza located at 1025 Veterans Memorial Hwy Mableton – and took her to a vacant town home lot nearby where he had intercourse with her.

Sergeant Wayne Delk with the Cobb County Police Department is alerting the community, and specifically, parents who have children enrolled at Imhotep Academy, that there may be more victims.

“Our message right now is if your child has had any contact, just to ask, ‘has anything happened’, [because] there may be additional victims out there.”

Police have not confirmed if the victim was a student at the school, however they did say she and the band director knew each other through the school.

“These cases are especially heinous in most people’s minds, just because we entrust a teacher – someone who’s placed in a position of authority, to look after our children,” said Sgt. Delk.

CBS 46 reached out to the school today, on the phone and in person. No one returned our phone call; and when we went to the school to see if an administrator was there to provide a comment, we were asked to leave the property.

The new school begins on Monday, August 12.