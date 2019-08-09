DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Girl Scouts summer camp: How the girls learn about responsibility, independence

Posted 9:36 am, August 9, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Few things are as memorable as going away to camp for the summer. Brian Kramp spent the morning with the Girl Scouts to find out how these girls learn about responsibility and independence.

About Girl Scouts Camp (website)

First time at camp?
Welcome to your girl’s new “happy place.” Whether she wants to have fun in the sun at Day Camp, tell stories around the campfire at Overnight Camp, get hands-on training from the pros at CampHERO, or try a short-term Outdoor Experience like horseback riding, we have a great fit for every girl.

Bringing the Troop?
Come to Camp Silver Brook and join other troops for a special Troop Overnight Event, or plan your own outdoor adventure with Troop Camping. There are lots of fun ways to get your girls in the great outdoors!

