DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Go back to college in style: Decorating ideas for dorms, college apartments from IKEA

Posted 9:35 am, August 9, 2019, by

OAK CREEK -- It's time for college students to head back to school! Zach Neff from IKEA joins FOX6 WakeUp with decorating ideas for dorms and college apartments.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.