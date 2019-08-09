‘He was doing fairly well:’ US Marshals seek former bank robber, drug dealer caught with firearms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MILWAUKEE -- On the surface, 39-year-old Carlos Cameron was turning things around after serving time behind bars, but old habits die hard.

“He was doing fairly well," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "He was working. He had a home. He had a family. He decided he wasn’t going to deal with the court system, so he became a fugitive.”

U.S. Marshals said Cameron is a former bank robber. In 2007, he targeted a bank in West Milwaukee. Authorities said he was armed with a gun.

He was completing his supervised release when he was caught in possession of two guns in summer 2019.

“To go into detail about Carlos, you got to look in his past, into his criminal history," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "He’s had history with us since 2002."

Cameron was previously convicted in connection with drug dealing.

“He was arrested and charged for distribution of meth," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case.

Cameron has ties to Milwaukee’s Cambridge and Locust neighborhoods, but U.S Marshals said it's suspected he fled the state.

“He may be in the Big Apple, in the Bronx area,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Cameron is also known as "Charlito." He stands 5'10" tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

“He has several tattoos," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "He has an Egyptian eye on his chest, and also the name Rachel."

Officials said it wasn't clear why guns were in his possession.

“Law enforcement is not aware of what he had planned to do with those firearms," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "However, it wasn’t anything legal or safe."

U.S. Marshals said the search for Cameron would not stop. They asked for the community to send any information that could lead to an arrest, but noted Cameron can always do the right thing and end the search himself.

“Running only make matters worse,” said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case.