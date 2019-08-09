Man drives golf cart into Walmart as deputies chase him with a Taser

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video captured a man driving a golf cart through a Florida Walmart.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies were called to the Walmart at 9205 Gibsonton Dr. for reports of a man on a golf cart blocking the liquor store entrance, refusing to leave and demanding to speak with a manager.

This is the same Walmart where a Walmart worker’s son was arrested for threatening to shoot up the store days ago.

Deputies began speaking to the man on the golf cart, Michael Hudson.

While speaking with deputies, Hudson suddenly accelerates through the heavily congested pedestrian area in front of the store toward the main entrance nearly striking numerous pedestrians who ran to avoid being hit.

Deputies repeatedly ordered Hudson to stop, but he continued at a high rate of speed and crashed the golf cart through the glass front doors of the main store entrance.

Deputies say Hudson continued accelerating the golf cart into the checkout area of the store as several patrons were hit and many others had to jump out of the way.

Brandon Daniels was one of several customers who were forced to dodge the speeding golf cart.

“Either the exit sign or the sporting goods section to get a weapon, I didn’t know,” said Daniels. “At first it was unbelievable. It’s something you would not expect.”

Hudson ultimately crashed into a cash register and nearby deputies took him into custody. He was first taken to Tampa General Hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Jason Waldrop tells ABC Action News, he is thankful no one was seriously hurt during Hudson’s rampage on a golf cart.

“Not only did he put his own self in danger, he also put the people around him in danger and it could have been my three-year-old,” said Daniels.

Surveillance video from the store captures the moment he drove through the entryway being chased by deputies with a Taser.

He is charged with Trespass After Warning, Resisting Arrest Without Violence, Criminal Mischief (Felony), and multiple counts of Aggravated Battery / Aggravated Assault (Motor Vehicle).

Investigators say Hudson’s charges could change as they review the surveillance video to determine if and how many customers were hit by the golf cart.