MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo has found a name for their newest red panda.

The Zoo shared an adorable update on Facebook Friday, Aug. 9.

Kiki was born on June 7 to Dr. Erin. The cub weighed in at 160 grams at 2 days old. Zookeepers said the cub was doing a lot of sleeping and eating.

Mom and cub will be behind the scenes until September.

PHOTO GALLERY