Milwaukee County Zoo celebrates World Elephant Day all weekend long 🐘

MILWAUKEE — With World Elephant Day happening Monday, Aug. 12 the Milwaukee County Zoo is celebrating the world’s largest land animal all weekend.

It’s the first time the celebration is being held in the zoo’s new “Adeventure Africa” exhibit.

Kids had the opportunity to learn all about elephants including how their trunks work. Elephant cookies and temporary tattoos were offered at the event as well as getting a peek inside the elephant care center.

Elephants are among the smartest creatures on earth, with advanced problem-solving skills, self-awareness and even the capable of strong emotions like love, grief and compassion.

