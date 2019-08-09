Morning Glory Art Fair will take place on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on Aug. 10-11

MILWAUKEE -- The Morning Glory Art Fair is happening this weekend in downtown Milwaukee -- and this year it's moved to a new location. Jean Wells joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Morning Glory Art Fair (website)

The nationally-recognized Morning Glory Art Fair will take place on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11. The move to the new space will enable the Fair to accommodate more artists.

The 45th annual Morning Glory Art Fair boasts between 130-150 artists in 12 categories, including ceramics, digital art, jewelry, photography and sculpture, and is free to the public.

“We’re excited to bring our expanded Morning Glory Art Fair to a new and energized location that’s quickly established itself as a social and entertainment hub in Milwaukee,” said Robert Dickey, President of the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council, the organization that hosts the annual art fair. “In addition to moving to the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum, we’re now able to include additional talented artists from around the country. Be sure to put Aug. 10 and 11 on your calendar and come check out all the wonderful art that’s available for purchase.”

The Morning Glory Art Fair is a juried show that admits a select group of artists who meet strict criteria and demonstrate a level of quality, creativity and originality. While the organization is devoted to artists who work in media classified as fine craft, the larger capacity offered by the 80,000-square-foot plaza allows the fair for the first time to open to 2D art such as oil paintings and watercolors. As a result, Morning Glory Art Fair was renamed from Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair.

For more information on Morning Glory Art Fair, visit www.morninggloryartfair.com.