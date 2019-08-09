× Sheboygan County: 2-year-old child suffers life-threatening injuries in lawn mower accident

SHEYBOYGAN — A 2-year-old child was seriously hurt in a lawn mower accident in Sheboygan County on Friday, Aug. 9.

It happened in the Village of Hingham around 1:45 p.m.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.