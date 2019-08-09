Traffic Alert: I-94 WB is closed at Mile Marker 258 in Jefferson County due to crash
DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans

Posted 1:35 pm, August 9, 2019, by
Patrick Crusius

Patrick Crusius

EL PASO, Texas — Authorities say the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart confessed after surrendering and said he had been targeting Mexicans.

El Paso Detective Adrian Garcia said in an arrest warrant affidavit that Patrick Crusius emerged with his hands up from a vehicle stopped at an intersection shortly after last Saturday’s attack and told officers, “I’m the shooter.”

He says Crusius later waived his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with detectives, telling them he was targeting Mexicans during his attack.

Twenty-two people were killed in the attack and about two dozen others were wounded. Many of the dead had Latino last names and eight of them were Mexican nationals. El Paso sits on the border with Mexico.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.