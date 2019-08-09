DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Police: Man shot, wounded after car accident near 51st and Villard in Milwaukee

Posted 5:58 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03AM, August 9, 2019
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, Aug. 8 on the city’s north side. It happened around 10:15 p.m. near 51st and Villard.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was brought into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.  Officials say this incident occurred after a minor car accident and an argument that ensued between the two drivers involved.

The investigation continues.

