Police: Man shot, wounded after car accident near 51st and Villard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, Aug. 8 on the city’s north side. It happened around 10:15 p.m. near 51st and Villard.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was brought into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officials say this incident occurred after a minor car accident and an argument that ensued between the two drivers involved.

The investigation continues.