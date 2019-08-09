Travel reminders: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Friday, August 9 Segment:

Project: Wisconn Valley Development Roads Project (WVDR)

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is beginning the WIS 11 Phase I reconstruction project.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2019

Lane closure:

WIS 11, between East Frontage Road and County H, was reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction on Wednesday. Traffic patterns will change with upcoming stage changes and future updates will be provided as work progresses. Lane reductions will be in place through late 2019.

Project: I-94 North-South

Thursday, August 1, 2019

North Segment Traffic Switch:

I-94 EAST (SB) traffic, between County G and Ryan Road, was crossed over to the newly paved southbound lanes.

Traveling Public Reminders:

New traffic pattern

Reduce speed

Motorists should take note that there will be new access points for trucks entering and leaving the work site from the median in the northbound and southbound directions.

**Notable Ramp and Crossroad Openings: