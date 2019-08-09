Video captures Oklahoma airman’s kind act after seeing woman in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A random act of kindness caught on video shows Airman Jibril Jennings pulling over to help an elderly woman walking with her groceries along a busy Oklahoma road.

The viral video is already getting millions of views and has more than 40 thousand shares.

Jennings doesn't believe he did anything heroic, he said he just stopped to help a neighbor in need.

With her walker full of grocery bags, Janice Hall still had more than two miles to go in the blistering heat when Tinker Airman Jibril Jennings happened to drive by.

“There was a human being in the middle of the road that obviously needed help, and everyone was just driving past,” said Jennings.

“I went from the post office to Walmart, then from Walmart to my bank,” said Janice Hall.

After pulling over and loading his car up with Hall's groceries, the two took off, making their way toward Janice’s home and sparking a friendship that would touch thousands of strangers.

“I could tell it meant so much to her someone was helping out.”

What they didn't know was that somebody else saw Jennings’s act of kindness. That person recorded the entire thing and posted it online, where it was soon shared and seen by millions.

“I told him he deserved a hug. I just gave him a great big old hug and thanked him. Then he went on his way,” said Hall.

But, true to how most heroes often react, Jibril said it was all in a day’s work, and that he was simply doing his job. “I don't think this is a hero’s moment. I think this is something anybody should be able to do. If this qualifies for a hero, anybody could be a hero.”

Jibril and Janice said they plan to remain lifelong friends. He has even organized a group of airmen to come and help with repairs to her home.