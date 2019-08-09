Woman dies after shooting near 27th and Kilbourn, man still recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A woman has died following a double shooting Wednesday night, Aug. 7 in Milwaukee. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near 27th and Kilbourn.

Police say a 58-year-old man showed up at a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound and a woman was located at the scene suffering from a serious gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital by MFD. The medical examiner confirms the woman has died from her injuries.

It is believed that two subjects exchanged words outside of a car when shots were fired by both. One subject has been taken into custody. It does not appear that either of these victims were involved in the argument.

This investigation is ongoing.