2 men in custody after armed bank robbery in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Two men are in police custody following an armed bank robbery Friday, August 10.

According to officials, the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that the National Exchange Bank and Trust at 105 E. Main St. in Glenbeulah had been robbed. The call came in around 12 p.m.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office responded and quickly located suspects with help from the Menomonee Falls Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A 26-year-old Waupun man was arrested for armed robbery and possession of cocaine, and a 35-year-old Waupun man was arrested for party to the crime of armed robbery.

The two subjects were taken into custody by Washington County officers. No injuries occurred as a result of this incident. ​