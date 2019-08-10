$250 signature bond for Whitefish Bay sex offender on the run for weeks

WHITEFISH BAY — A Whitefish Bay sex offender, who was on the run for weeks, made his first court appearance on Saturday, Aug. 10.

An arrest warrant was issued for 56-year-old Raymond Hoelzer on a felony offender violation charge.

According to police, on July 24, Hoelzer allegedly approached two kids on the sidewalk near Klode Park, and asked them to look at a supposed Disney character image on his phone. The kids, feeling uncomfortable, began to call 911, but never completed the call after Hoelzer walked away toward Klode Park.

A few days later, police said an officer spotted Hoelzer standing in the men’s bathroom at the park. Hoelzer left when the officer went in. A short time later, police said Hoelzer was spotted pacing in front of Richards Elementary School, saying he was out for a walk.

Police checked for warrants, and Hoelzer came back clear, but police didn’t realize he was a registered sex offender — or that he allegedly approached the two children near the park.

Thanks to a tip, deputies found Hoelzer hiding out in a home in Marathon County on Aug. 6.

A signature bond was set for $250.

Hoelzer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.