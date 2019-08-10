5th annual ‘Walk Against Violence’ raises money for children of violence victims

MILWAUKEE — Community members came together to show solidarity with the victims of violence in Milwaukee.

The fifth annual “Walk Against Violence” took place in Sherman Park on Saturday, Aug. 10.

This year’s walk helped raise money to get school supplies and backpacks for the children of violence victims.

PHOTO GALLERY

The group’s overall mission is to help provide resources to victims and their families. It’s something that hits close to home for the group’s founder.

“My grandson was shot four times so then I got a chance to see what it is like, but because of where we’ve been in grief support I was really able to cope well. Grief support does work. It really does,” said Janice Gorden, founder of Victims of Milwaukee Violence Burial Fund.

The group is entirely funded by donations. If you’d like to help the cause, CLICK HERE.