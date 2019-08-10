‘All hands on deck initiative:’ Take It EZ Milwaukee continues to combat reckless driving at busy intersections

MILWAUKEE — Speeding, improper passing and running red lights… we’ve pretty much seen it all on Milwaukee’s streets. An expanding initiative led by city leaders is helping to put a stop to reckless driving.

From deadly crashes to traffic accidents, reckless driving is a major problem in Milwaukee.

“There isn’t a day on the street that I don’t hold my breath that someone is going to t-bone me,” said Jose, a Milwaukee resident.

“It’s outrageous,” said Alderman Bob Donovan.

Gathered at one of the busiest intersections of Cesar Chavez and Greenfield/Muskego, city leaders launch the second phase of Take It EZ Milwaukee.

“There is an all hands on deck initiative,” said Donovan.

Alderman Bob Donovan says in order to combat the issue, everyone needs to work together.

“It impacts all of us,” said Donovan 4869. “North side, south side, east side, west side.”

With the help of the private sector and advertisers, both signs and billboards have been donated.

“Increase the brand awareness,” said Noah Pothast, Lamar Advertising billboard company. “Increase awareness of the cause.”

“Because we’ve got private partners who want to pay for the overtime, so that is really going to literally allow us to have police surveillance for these busy intersection,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

The pilot program targets some of the city’s most dangerous intersections:

60th St. and Capitol Dr.

27th St. and Center St./Fond du Lac Ave.

Caesar Chavez Dr. and Greenfield Ave./Muskego Ave.

35th St. and National Ave.

“So our message is, if you are violating the law, we are going to continue to come after you,” said Mayor Barrett.

The campaign could expand. It will be analyzed after three months to see how successful it is in reducing crashes.

“This is a call to action for more residents to be involved,” said Mayor Barrett.

City leaders also encourage you to report reckless driving if you see it. Take down their license plate number and contact police.