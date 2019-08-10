Democratic candidates address gun control at forum in Iowa

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden talks with fellow candidate Marianne Williamson (L) at the Wing Ding Dinner on August 9, 2019 in Clear Lake, Iowa. - The dinner has become a must attend for Democratic presidential hopefuls ahead of the of Iowa Caucus. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidates for president are addressing gun control at a forum in Iowa, a week after a pair of mass shootings roiled the nation and reignited a debate surrounding gun rights in America.

Seventeen candidates are speaking at the forum in downtown Des Moines on Saturday. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who canceled a planned Iowa trip to stay in El Paso and help the community grieve after a mass shooting there, will deliver taped remarks.

A number of the candidates have released gun control plans this week. Others are calling for Congress to pass background check legislation and a handful of other bills with bipartisan support.

