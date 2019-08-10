Lucky Charms selling giant marshmallow-only bags

MILWAUKEE — It may be your childhood dream come true: Lucky Charms without the cereal.

Well, it’s your lucky day! Lucky Charms and Jet-Puffed created “Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows” — and the typically bite-sized treats are giant.

The vanilla-flavored marshmallows are reportedly a “bigger and puffier version” of the iconic marshmallows found in Lucky Charms.

You can pick up a bag in stores today.

Additionally, Lucky Charms is giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms as part of a special marshmallow only promotion.

To enter the sweepstakes, look for specially-marked Lucky Charms promotion boxes at retail stores nationwide. Then enter the code found on the inside panel MarshmallowOnly.com to reveal if you’ve won. Winners will receive a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only shipped to their door.