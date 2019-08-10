Lucky Charms selling giant marshmallow-only bags

Posted 6:27 pm, August 10, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — It may be your childhood dream come true: Lucky Charms without the cereal.

Well, it’s your lucky day! Lucky Charms and Jet-Puffed created “Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows” — and the typically bite-sized treats are giant.

The vanilla-flavored marshmallows are reportedly a “bigger and puffier version” of the iconic marshmallows found in Lucky Charms.

You can pick up a bag in stores today.

Additionally, Lucky Charms is giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms as part of a special marshmallow only promotion.

To enter the sweepstakes, look for specially-marked Lucky Charms promotion boxes at retail stores nationwide. Then enter the code found on the inside panel MarshmallowOnly.com to reveal if you’ve won.  Winners will receive a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only shipped to their door.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.